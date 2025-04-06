Three women killed as car rams compound in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka): Three women were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a compound near Noolvi Cross in Hubballi on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased were residents of Lingaraj Nagar.

Two others, who were critically injured, have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The women were travelling from Varur village towards Hubballi when the driver lost control near Noolvi Cross, hit the road divider, and then crashed into a compound.

The car was severely damaged in the accident.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.