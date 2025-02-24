Three women killed in TN fireworks unit explosion

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), Feb 24 (PTI) Three women were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in this district on Monday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin expressing grief over the incident.

The incident happened in a private unit at Kambainallur village in this district and the victims were killed on the spot.

In Chennai, Stalin expressed grief over the incident and condoled the death of the three women.

In a statement, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.