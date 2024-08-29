Three women Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Aug 29 (PTI) Three women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in the forest of Abhujmaad located on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

The personnel belonging to the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation which was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, he said.

So far, bodies of three women Naxalites clad in 'uniform' along with a huge cache of weapons were recovered from the spot, the police official said.

A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

With this, 145 Naxalites have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, the police said. PTI COR TKP NP