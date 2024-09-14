Three women, one girl found dead in well in MP

Bhopal, Sep 14 (PTI) Three women and a girl, all from one family, were found dead inside a well in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, police said.

While two of the deceased - both sisters - were found hanging inside the well from ropes that were tied to a nearby wooden pole, their mother and the daughter of one of them were found floating in the water, an official said.

The location where the incident took place lies within the Deori police station limits, he said.

"After having dinner last night, all the family members went to sleep. When the husband of one of the deceased women got up, he found her missing," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Sinha said.

"When he looked for her, he found her hanging inside the well," he said.

A total of three women and a girl were found dead and their bodies were fished out, Sinha said, adding that investigation was underway from all angles.

An official of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) said the agency received information around 7.30 am about the bodies found in the well.

After reaching the spot, the SDERF team found that two bodies were hanging, while the body of another woman was floating in the water, he said.

The body of a six-year-old girl was also found floating, he said.

According to police sources, two sisters, their mother and the daughter of one of the siblings died in the incident.

The two women were married to two brothers, they said. PTI ADU NP