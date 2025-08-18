Three workers dead, one injured in wall collapse in Indore

Indore, Aug 18 (PTI) Three workers were killed and another person was injured when an under-construction wall collapsed amid heavy rains in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The collapse of the 13-foot high cement wall buried Gautam Rathore (22), Rameshwar Pawar (48) and Titu Rathore (35) in the debris, Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Birathre said, adding the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

"The workers were constructing a 2 lakh litre capacity underground water tank at a private colony. One person was injured in the incident and has been hospitalised. The incident is being probed," Birathre said. PTI HWP MAS BNM