Three workers die of electrocution in MP's Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur (MP), Jun 13 (PTI) Three workers were electrocuted to death, and as many suffered injuries after an iron ladder-cum-platform came in contact with a high voltage powerline while they were erecting a tent at a venue in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Gadarwara town around 10.30 am, an official said.

A group of workers was erecting a tent when a ladder-cum-platform came in contact with an 11 KV electricity line, killing three of them on the spot, Gadarwara's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Bhuria said.

He said the deceased were identified as Piyush (26), Rajesh Pali (32) and Puran Jatav (36).

Two of the injured persons were undergoing treatments at a medical facility in Gadarwara, while another worker was referred to Narsinghpur district hospital, the official said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for the treatment of the injured, an official said. PTI COR MAS ARU