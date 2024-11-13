Three workers fall sick after inhaling poisonous gas at Bhilai Steel Plant

Durg, Nov 13 (PTI) Three workers fell ill after inhaling poisonous gas at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday, a company official said.

The workers, employed on a contractual basis, were immediately rushed to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital in Bhilai where all three are undergoing treatment in ICU, said a public relations officer of BSP.

The accident took place around 2 pm at Blast Furnace Number 6 when a poisonous and flammable gas suddenly started leaking during capital repairing work and three workers fell unconscious, he said.

The condition of one of the workers was said to be critical, the official said, adding that the cause of the gas leak was yet to be ascertained.

The incident was being investigated, he further said.

SAIL is the largest public sector steel manufacturer in the country. PTI COR KRK