Three workers injured in blast furnace accident in Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela (Odisha), Feb 7 (PTI) At least three workers were injured in an accident at a blast furnace here on Friday evening, a police officer said.

The mishap took place due to a rupture in the protecting wall of the unit, he said.

The three workers came across hot metals and suffered injuries, the officer said.

They have been admitted to a private hospital, where two were discharged after treatment, while the condition of one of the injured is stated to be stable, Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said. PTI CORR BBM RBT