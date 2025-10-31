Three workers injured in major fire at flooring sheets factory

Palghar, Oct 31 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a factory manufacturing synthetic ropes and vinyl flooring sheets in Boisar industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, in which three of its workers suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The blaze erupted at 4.15 pm at the Responsive Industries's unit in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, said Vivekanand Kadam, who heads the Disaster Management Cell of Palghar.

Soon after being alerted, firefighting operations were launched.

Three workers sustained minor injuries in the incident and were treated at a local hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained. PTI COR NP