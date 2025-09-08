Three workers killed in gas leak in factory in MP's Dhar: Magisterial probe ordered

Dhar, Sep 8 (PTI) A magisterial probe was ordered on Monday into the gas leak at a factory in Pithampur industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district a day earlier, which killed three workers, an official said.

The leak occurred around 8:30pm on Sunday at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory in Bagdun police station limits, killing Sushil (30), Deepak (35) and Jagdish (32) from inhalation of poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical tank, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Gupta will conduct an inquiry into the incident, District Magistrate (Collector) Priyank Mishra told reporters.

"The district administration has taken this matter seriously. If lapses are found, necessary legal action will be taken," Mishra said, adding that financial aid would be extended to kin as per government rules.

"We will also hold discussions with factories to prepare a plan to prevent such incidents in future," he said. PTI COR LAL BNM