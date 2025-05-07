Three workers killed in lift collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Three workers from Uttar Pradesh died after a construction lift collapsed at the Jawaharnagar dumpyard here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred during the construction of a chimney for Phase 2 of the power project (Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy plant) at the dumpyard.

The three workers, who were in the lift, sustained injuries after the lift accidentally detached and crashed from a height of around 40 feet, a senior police official said.

They were shifted to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were aged between 21 and 28.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.