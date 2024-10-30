Three workers seriously injured in blast at factory in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 30 (PTI) Three workers were seriously injured in an explosion in a factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late on Wednesday night, police said.

The victims have suffered over 70 per cent burns and are being treated in a local hospital, an official said.

Citing eyewitnesses, the official said the factory roof blew off in the blast and fell some distance from the accident site.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that firefighters are trying to douse the fire that erupted due to the blast. PTI COR NR