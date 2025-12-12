Three-year-old boy abducted in UP's Ballia; police launch search

Ballia (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A three-year-old boy has allegedly been kidnapped from a village here, police said on Friday.

The child, identified as Mohammad Fujail Ahmed, went missing from his home in Eksar Piprauli Badagaon village on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the family conducted a search for the boy but were unable to find him. Following this, the child's father, Aslam, lodged a complaint at the Ubhaon police station on Friday.

Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

"Two police teams have been formed to trace the child. Search efforts are underway with the cooperation of the family, and an investigation is in progress," the SHO added.