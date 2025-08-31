Three-year-old boy dies after dog bite complications in Telangana's Jagtial

Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 31 (PTI) A three-year-old boy from Tungur village in Jagtial district died after developing complications from a dog bite he suffered a month ago, police said on Sunday.

Beerpur Sub-Inspector B Raju said the child was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his house. Although the family sought local medical care at the time, the boy was reportedly not administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

On August 29, the parents noticed the child foaming at the mouth and rushed him to the government hospital here.

He was later shifted to Karimnagar, from where doctors referred him to Hyderabad for advanced treatment after finding his condition critical.

"Unfortunately, the boy’s health deteriorated further, and he died on the way to Hyderabad on August 30," the Sub-Inspector added. PTI CORR VVK SSK