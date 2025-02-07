Three-year-old boy dies after falling into garbage pit at Kochi Airport

Kochi, Feb 7 (PTI) A three-year-old boy, the son of a couple from Rajasthan, died after falling into an open garbage pit on the premises of Kochi International Airport on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ridhan Jaju, a native of Rajasthan, police added.

The boy, who had landed at Nedumbassery with his parents, was playing outside with his elder brother while his parents were inside a café when he fell into the pit filled with garbage, according to police.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital but could not be saved.

The accident occurred near the domestic arrival terminal this afternoon, behind the café in an area where visitors are not allowed, according to a statement issued by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The family had arrived in Kochi with a group, and upon realising that the child was missing, the parents alerted CIAL security staff.

Subsequently, CCTV footage revealed that the boy had fallen into the pit, the release said.

He was quickly pulled out and rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead at 1.42 pm, the release added.