Pathanamthitta, May 15 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died when a minibus carrying pilgrims from Tamil Nadu overturned near Thulappally here on Wednesday while returning from the hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala.

Over-speeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident that took place close to 3 pm, police said.

There were 12 pilgrims, including two children, in the minibus, and those who survived suffered minor injuries, police said. PTI HMP HMP ANE