Three-year-old boy dies in bee attack in Madhya Pradesh

Indore, Oct 19 (PTI) A three-year-old boy succumbed to wounds at a hospital here on Thursday, a day after he was stung by a swarm of honey bees in neighbouring Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Ravindra Bhavel, who was seriously injured in the bee attack, died during treatment at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), the official said.

During the treatment, one bee was extracted from the child's nose, another from an ear and two from his trachea (windpipe)," he added.

Bhavel, a resident of Dhar district, was attacked by a swarm of bees when he, along with his mother and elder brother, was heading towards their farm, said the official.

The boy was moved to the hospital in a very critical condition from a medical facility in Dhar district the previous night, he added.