Three-year-old child run over by car in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror; driver at large

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died on Friday after being run over by a car inside a housing society in Behror town of Kotputli-Behror district, police said.

The victim, identified as Yash, was playing in the society compound while his parents were seated nearby.

According to the police, the child had squatted to pick up an object from the ground when the vehicle hit him.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the car's tyre passed over the child's head. The boy was dragged for a distance as the driver tried to reverse the vehicle.

Following the incident, the driver then locked the vehicle and fled from the spot, police said.

Police are examining CCTV footage of the premises to identify the accused. Efforts are on to trace him, they added.