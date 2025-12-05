Three-year-old dies after falling into septic tank pit in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a septic tank pit at a house under construction in Kathiroor here on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Marvan, son of Anshil of Pulyode West, Padiyam Nagar, Kathiroor.

Police said the child had returned home from anganwadi in the evening and had gone to play at a nearby relative's house.

When he was found missing, family members and neighbours launched a search and eventually located him unconscious inside the septic tank pit.

The top slab of the pit had been removed for leakage inspection and the tank was filled with water, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The body will be handed over to the family after completing necessary procedures, police added.