Three-year-old falls into open drain, drowns

Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) A three-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain while playing in the city, police said.

The incident took place in Yashodhara Nagar police station area on Friday evening, said an official.

Mohammad Kaunen Ansari was playing with his six-year-old cousin and two were running a race when Kaunen fell into an open drain and drowned, he said.

When the child did not return home, his family lodged a complaint and a case of kidnapping was registered initially.

After questioning his cousin, police found the body in the drain on Saturday morning.

"Preliminary findings suggest accidental drowning," the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK