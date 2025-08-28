Three-year-old girl crushed to death by tempo in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died after being run over by a tempo in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Narayan Nagar area when the girl was playing, he said.

"The child was crushed under the front tyre of the tempo. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The tempo driver surrendered to police and was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the official said.

A clip of the incident captured by a CCTV camera in the vicinity went viral on social media. PTI ZA BNM