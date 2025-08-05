Three-year-old girl dies as house collapses in UP's Bijnor; two sisters injured

Bijnor (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was killed and her two elder sisters sustained minor injuries after a mud house collapsed due to heavy rain in Bijnor district on Tuesday, police said.

Bijnor Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Pratap said the incident took place in Jandarpur village where Shahid's mud house collapsed amid heavy rainfall.

His daughters -- Chahat (3), Ayat (4) and Alisha (5) -- were trapped under the debris. By the time villagers rushed to rescue them after hearing cries for help, Chahat had already died, Pratap said.

The injured girls, Ayat and Alisha, are receiving treatment in the village.

The family did not opt for a post-mortem examination of the deceased child, the SHO said.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bijnor, have been receiving heavy rain showers in recent days. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS