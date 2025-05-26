Three-year-old girl dies in wall collapse during heavy rains in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), May 26 (PTI) A three-year-old girl child died after wall of a house collapsed on her amid heavy rainfall in Gokak town of this district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Krithika. Her mother Reshma and younger sister Khushi sustained injuries in the incident but are stated be be safe, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar. Krithika along with her sister Khushi were sleeping when the wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on them amid heavy rainfall.

While Krithika died on the spot, her mother Reshma and Khushi sustained injuries, a senior police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to Gokak Hospital for treatment, he added.