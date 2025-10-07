Three-year-old girl injured as ceiling plaster collapses at Anganwadi centre in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was injured when a portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed at an Anganwadi centre in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Bhilon ki Bhagal village under Nimbahera block of the district.

According to Anganwadi worker Maina Bhil, who was on duty at the time of the incident, she was sitting with 13 children when part of the ceiling plaster suddenly fell.

The debris struck her daughter, Gudiya, injuring her on the head. The girl was initially taken to Binota Primary Health Centre.

Sub-divisional officer Vikas Pancholi said the child did not suffer serious injuries and was discharged after treatment. He said that an inquiry is being conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

Local MLA Srichand Kriplani visited the centre and took stock of the situation. He directed officials to ensure the safety of children and prevent such incidents in future.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully termed the incident "deeply distressing" and urged the state government to ensure prompt and adequate medical treatment for all injured children.

Calling the accident a reflection of government apathy, Jully said that the news of innocent children getting injured due to the collapse of plaster and debris from a dilapidated government building is extremely heart-wrenching.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should immediately take cognisance of the matter and prioritise the safety and lives of citizens," he said.

He further demanded that all unsafe government buildings be urgently identified and either repaired or reconstructed without delay.

"No child's life should be left at the mercy of such preventable accidents," he said.

Seven students were killed when a portion of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar district in July this year. PTI SDA HIG HIG