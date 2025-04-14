Three-year-old girl killed by leopard in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district; big cat captured

Gir Somnath, Apr 14 (PTI) A 3-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 9:30pm on Sunday in Morasa village in Sutrapada taluka when Kundan, daughter of farm labourer Ramesh Chavda, went out of her hut to wash her hands, Range Forest Officer (Veraval) KD Pampania said.

"Her body was found some 200 metres away from her home at 7am this morning. We set up five cages in the area and managed to capture the leopard. It was shifted to a nearby animal care centre," he said. PTI COR KA BNM