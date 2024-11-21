Three-year-old girl missing for past few days found dead in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) A 3-year-old girl who went missing on November 18 was found dead in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

She had gone missing from near her house in Prem Nagar, he added.

"After she went missing, a kidnapping case was registered on the complaint of her mother. The child's body was found today some distance away from Hill Line police station. After receiving the post mortem report, further action will take place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore. PTI COR BNM