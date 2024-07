Three-year-old girl pulled out of borewell in MP's Singrauli district; condition critical

Singrauli (MP), Jul 29 (PTI) A three-year-old girl, who accidentally slipped into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, was rescued after more than five hours and rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, officials said.

Shoumya, daughter of one Pintu Sahu, fell into the borewell near Kasar village, located about 40km from the district headquarters, while playing in an agriculture field at around 5 pm, Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra told PTI over phone from the spot.

The borewell was said to be more than 250-foot deep and the girl had got stuck at the depth of 25-foot, he stated.

Rescuers immediately launched an operation to pull out the girl and managed to bring her out after five-and-a-half hours of effort, informed the police officer.

The baby was taken to a hospital, where her condition was critical, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer NK Jain.