Three-year-old girl raped in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, accused held

Jashpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her neighbourhood in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, aged 35 years, was arrested after the victim's parents lodged a complaint at the City Kotwali police station, a senior police official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was playing near her home. The accused took the girl to a secluded place and allegedly sexually assaulted her, he said.

When her family members failed to find her nearby, they along with other local people launched a search for her. They later found the child, he said.

"The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable," he said.

The victim's parents then informed the police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR TKP NP