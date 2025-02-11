Three-year-old girl raped in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 11 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left in a deserted place here in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.

The child was found with injuries to her private parts and face on Monday evening by some labourers, they said.

She was rushed to a civil hospital, which referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition, they added.

Police have registered a case in the matter and are carrying out searches to nab the perpetrator.

According to police, some labourers found the child in a deserted area near Ram Vatika on Ghazipur Farm Road.

They informed the owner of a scrap warehouse nearby, who informed the police. A police team reached the spot and the girl was rushed to the civil hospital. Due to her critical condition later she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, they said.

"Several police teams are looking for the perpetrator. The accused will be arrested soon," Faridabad Police spokesperson said.