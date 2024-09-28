Three year old killed, woman injured after wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured after a mud wall of a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Rampur Kurmiyan village of Lambhua area when the mud wall unable to withstand the heavy downpour, collapsed onto Nitin and his aunt Komal, they said.

Both were trapped under the debris, the police said, adding that locals managed to rescue the victims and took them to Lambhua Community Health Center.

Nitin was declared brought dead by doctors while Komal, who suffered critical injuries was referred to the district hospital for further treatment, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Lambua Vidushi Singh said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway, Senior Sub-Inspector Jasveer Singh said.

Meanwhile, the sub divisional magistrate along with Tehsildar Devanand Tiwari visited the site to assess the situation and offer assistance to the victims' family.

