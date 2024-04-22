Three years after jumping parole, murder convict held by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has re-arrested a 53-year-old murder convict who was at large for over three years after being released on emergency parole, officials said on Monday.

The police nabbed the absconding woman, Ruby Begam, from her daughter's house here, they added.

Begam, along with her husband, had robbed and murdered her employer 24 years ago. The couple were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court, the police said.

However, Begam fled to Assam after she was released on emergency parole for 8 weeks, which was extended from time to time during the Covid-19 pandemic, they said "The incident dates back to July 17, 2010, when a PCR call was received where the complainant reported that his mother-in-law was found dead in her room. She had suffered sharp injuries on her neck," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Investigation revealed that a maid employed at the house only two days ago went missing after the incident. Cash and jewellery were also found missing from the house, she said.

Further probe led to the police identifying Begam and her husband Rakesh Mishra as the suspect, who were arrested and convicted of life sentence on July 20, 2016, the DCP said.

The police said on March 27, 2020, Begam was released on emergency parole for 8 weeks. The parole which was extended due to the pandemic situation.

"She had to surrender in the jail on February 20, 2021, but failed to do so and fled.

A team formed to nab her found that she was in touch with her daughter. Based on a tip-off, the police reached the house of Begam's daughter here on Sunday and re-arrested the convict, the DCP said, adding that her husband is in jail since 2016. PTI BM RPA