Three years after pregnant woman's death, case registered against doctor

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) A case of alleged medical negligence has been registered here three years after the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Thane police said on Wednesday.

Reshma Santosh Nikam, resident of Samtanagar here, was admitted to a private hospital in Manpada area of the city on February 9, 2022, after she began to feel unwell.

But as her condition deteriorated, she was taken to the government hospital at Kalwa. Despite efforts to stabilize her condition, both the woman and her unborn child died during treatment.

Her father-in-law alleged that the woman doctor at the private hospital did not administer her proper treatment.

A medical review report indicated apparent negligence in the treatment, hence an FIR was registered against the woman doctor on April 8 under section 304 (A) the IPC (causing death by negligence), said an official.

The case is being investigated by the Chitalsar Police Station. No arrest has been made, the official added. PTI COR KRK