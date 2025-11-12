Three years of Congress misrule 'darkest chapter' in Himachal politics: BJP chief Bindal

Nahan (HP), Nov 12 (PTI) BJP state president Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday said that "three years of Congress misrule will be remembered as the darkest chapter in the political history of Himachal Pradesh." Addressing a gathering of workers of the "Dharti Dhar BJP Mandal" of Nahan assembly segment at the district BJP office in Sirmaur district, he said that the government is running away from its constitutional responsibilities of serving people.

He alleged that despite taking loans of Rs 40,000 crore and receiving thousands of crores in aid from the Government of India during the past three years, development has come to a standstill on every front in the state. He asked the Congress government to disclose where the money has been spent.

He said that "three years of Congress misrule will be remembered as the darkest chapter in the political history of Himachal Pradesh." Bindal said that the current Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was elected in 2022 after announcing 10 guarantees, including Rs 1,500 per month to 28 lakh women and five lakh jobs in five years.

However, he claimed, people of all sections of society are frustrated as the government has failed to fulfil their aspirations and address their needs.

Bindal alleged that the Sukhu government appears helpless on the development front and could not start even a single public welfare project during its three-year tenure.

"The people of the state want to know why schools, colleges, and hospitals are being closed despite taking a loan of Rs 40,000 crore. Why has development totally stalled? Why is Congress not fulfilling its 10 election guarantees? The government will have to answer all these questions," Bindal said.

The BJP state chief said that the Congress party and its leaders have been blaming the BJP for their failures and misrule, trying to create a false narrative among the public.

He alleged that law and order in the hilly state is in bad shape, and added that the government is constantly making anti-people decisions and burdening the people with unnecessary taxes.

Bindal said roads are in poor condition, and potholes on the roads are a stain on the government's face.

"In the development history of Himachal Pradesh, this Congress mishandling will be remembered as a dark chapter," he asserted.

He further alleged that the Himachal government has closed the Him Care health insurance scheme launched by the BJP government, and even under the Union Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, people are not getting benefits. Needy patients are facing hardships, he said.

Bindal added that farmers, horticulturists, unemployed youth, women, labourers, pensioners, government employees and all other sections of society feel cheated and are suffering due to the government's apathy, irresponsibility, and negative approach. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG