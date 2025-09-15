Three youngsters die after motorcycles collide in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Sep 15 (PTI) Three youngsters were killed after two motorcycles collided in this district on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajith (28) of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, Sanjay (23) of Palakkad, and Vijil (27) of Kalluvathukkal, Kollam.

Another youth, Akshay from Palakkad, sustained serious injuries.

According to police, Vijil, Sanjay, and Akshay—friends who were travelling on a motorcycle to attend a marriage function—were riding at high speed along the Kottarakara–Neeleshwaram stretch.

Around 1.35 pm, their vehicle collided head-on with another motorcycle driven by Ajith, who was coming from the opposite direction, near Gurumandiram at Neeleshwaram.

"One of them died on the spot. Two others succumbed on the way to the hospital. Akshay suffered head injuries and has been admitted to the hospital," a police officer at Kottarakara station said.

Police have registered a case against Vijil under sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 128 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said that CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem examinations on Tuesday, police added.