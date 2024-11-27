Three youngsters drown near Barkaje dam

Mangaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Three youngsters drowned in the Barkaje dam area in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

After attending a church event, they went for a swim near the dam in Belthangady taluk and they are said to be nursing students.

The victims have been identified as Lawrence (20) from Edapadavu in Moodbidri taluk, Suraj (19) from Parenki in Belthangady taluk, and Jaison (19) from Wagga in Bantwal taluk.

The trio had arrived at a friend's house in Moodukodi village to attend the church festival. After lunch, they went to swim in the river close to Barkaje dam, but they were caught in the current and drowned.

Advertisment

Their bodies were later retrieved from the water. Venur police visited the spot and the investigation is on. PTI COR KSU ADB