Three youngsters, including two students, arrested in Kerala for possession of drugs

Kannur, Jun 21 (PTI) Three youngsters have been arrested from a lodge in the city for the alleged possession of contraband, including ganja and synthetic drugs like MDMA, police said on Friday.

Police said they arrested Valapattanam residents Mohammed Sinan (20) and Mohammed Shehseen (21) and Azheekodu resident P P Farseen (20) on Thursday night.

"We have seized 5.60 grams of MDMA and 3.72 grams of ganja," police said, adding that the three persons were apprehended based on a tip-off.

Police have also seized three mobile phones and certain articles meant for drug use, and said two of the arrested are students.

According to the police, the drugs were brought to the city for sale in the district.