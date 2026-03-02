Three youth die in road accident in Andhra's Eluru district

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 2 (PTI) Three youth died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a college bus at Pedavegi in Eluru district on Monday, a police official said.

According to police, the impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the immediate death of all three riders.

"Three youth died on the spot. They were travelling in the wrong direction and collided with an engineering college bus near Pedavegi village at around 5.40 pm," Nuzividu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KVVNV Prasad told PTI.

The deceased were employed as labourers in a building construction business, police said.

Students travelling in the bus were safe and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI MS KH