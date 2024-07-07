Three youths abducted, forced to transfer money in Jaipur, 2 held

Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested two men for allegedly abducting three youths and forcing them to transfer money, police said on Sunday.

Around eight to nine people have been booked in the case, which occurred on Saturday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said the accused abducted three youths, identified as Tarun, Harsh and Himanshu.

The accused thrashed one of the victims and forced them to transfer money to their bank accounts.

Based on CCTV footage, the police teams imposed a blockade and rescued the victims, Singh said.

Two of the accused, Rishabh Chaudhary and Vikram Singh, were arrested. Searches are on to arrest the remaining accused in the case, Singh added.