Three youths arrested for performing stunts on motorcycle in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly performing reckless and dangerous biking stunts on the road in northeast Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the complaint flagged risky biking activities in the New Usmanpur area, prompting immediate action.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act. A team was formed to nab the accused," the officer said.

He said that the team identified and apprehended the accused -- Tushar Puniya (22), Tanishk Mavi (20) and Puspendra (20), all residents of the Khajuri Khas area.

One motorcycle belonging to Puspendra was seized.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in endangering public safety by riding in a rash and negligent manner on roads.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were involved in other similar incidents in the area. PTI BM BM HIG HIG