Three youths die as container truck hits scooter on Mumbra Bypass in Thane

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) Three men in the 19-22 age group died after their two-wheeler was hit by a container truck on Mumbra Bypass in Thane district on Monday, civic officials said.

The incident took place near Gavdevi Temple at around 3pm when the scooter, on its way to Shilphata, was rear-ended by the truck, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Hasan Akram Sheikh (19), Afzal Sakur Sheikh (22) and Mohinuddin Mohammad Khushishekh (19), all residents of Gavdevi in Mumbra, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The owner and driver of the container truck fled from the spot," he said.

A case has been registered by Mumbra police and further probe is underway, Tadvi added.

Meanwhile, residents of the area said the stretch was accident-prone but was neglected by authorities.

There must be stricter checks on container trucks on Mumbra Bypass as many of them are seen speeding, residents alleged. PTI COR BNM