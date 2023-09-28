Three youths die in two separate road accidents in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) Three youths died in two separate road accidents in this central Kerala district on Thursday, police said.

In the first incident, two men (aged 22) died after their car rammed into a tree on the roadside near Kaipamangalam here.

The accident occurred around 1.15 am, an officer of Kaipamangalam police station said.

There were seven people in the car and the remaining five suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police suspect that overspeeding was the reason behind the car going out of control and ramming into the tree.

The seven friends, aged between 18 and 22 years, were returning from Milad-un-Nabi day celebrations, they said.

The second accident occurred near Pananchery here when a 28-year-old man died after his motorbike crashed into a road divider, an officer of Mannuthy police station said.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, police said. PTI HMP HMP KH