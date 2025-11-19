Three youths die of asphyxiation in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 19 (PTI) Three youths died of asphyxiation and another is in a critical condition after they allegedly inhaled carbon monoxide from a charcoal stove lit to warm their room amid the cold weather here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rehan Motte (22), Moheen Nalaband (23) and Sarfaraj Harapanahalli (22).

Shah Nawaz (19), who was found unconscious, has been admitted to hospital and is stated to be critical, they said.

Police said the youths are related to each other.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Aman Nagar area and came to light on Tuesday when the parents broke open the door of the room.

A senior police officer said the youths had returned on Monday after attending a function and, due to the cold weather in Belagavi, had lit a charcoal-based stove to warm the room. The room had no ventilation and the door was tightly closed from inside, he said.

The fire and smoke in the enclosed room reduced oxygen levels, and the carbon monoxide emitted from the charcoal stove is suspected to have choked them to death, the officer added.