Three youths held for sexually assaulting minor near Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) Three youths were arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a girl in Dum Dum area near the city, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the class 7 student was returning from tuition classes, the officer said.

According to the officer, one of the accused took her to a park where two more persons joined them.

Quoting the complaint lodged by the girl, the officer said the girl was forcibly taken on an e-rickshaw to a shanty some distance away where she was sexually assaulted.

Though the three accused later allowed her to leave the spot, they threatened her not to divulge anything.

The girl was sent for medical examination to find out the nature of assault and whether one or more persons were involved, the officer added.

The three were arrested on Saturday night and a case was registered againt them under POCSO Act.

On Sunday, BJP activists demonstrated outside Dum Dum police station demanding strict punishment against the perpetrators. PTI SUS MNB