Three youths killed as bus hits their motorcycle in UP

Ballia (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Three youths were killed on Wednesday when their motorcycle was hit by a bus here, police said.

Ratnesh Rajbhar (22), Ajesh Rajbhar (20) and Om Bahadur Rajbhar (23) were killed in the accident which took place near the Bachhaipur village in the Nagra area, they said.

They were rushed to hospital in a serious condition, where they died during treatment. The victims were residents of the Narav village in the Gadwar police station area.

Police has detained bus driver Dinesh Chauhan and seized the bus. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK