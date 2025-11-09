Three youths killed as car rammed into tree in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 9 (PTI) Three youths have been killed after a car in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a tree and overturned into a paddy field in this district, police said.

The incident occurred on Palakkad-Chittoor road late on Saturday, they added.

While three youths died on the spot, three other passengers of the car were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries, they said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sanoosh (19), Rohan Ranjith (24) and Rohan Santhosh (22), all natives of Pakakkad. The injured were Rishi (24), Jithin (21) and Adithyan (23).

The fatal accident occurred by around 10.30 pm when the six youths were on their way to Palakkad from Chittoor.

It was suspected that the tragedy struck them when the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid collision with a wild boar which suddenly crossed the car.

A police officer said one of the survivors were admitted to a hospital in Thrissur while two others were rushed to a facility in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

"They sustained only minor injuries. As per their statement, the car was at high speed and the driver suddenly applied the brake as he saw a shadow-like thing, suspected to be a wild animal, on the road causing the accident," he said.

All the deceased were friends and they had a habit of travelling together, sources said. The deceased and injured were pulled out of the vehicle by local people, police and fire service personnel.

"Straying of wild boars is a great concern here. The injured said some wild animal like a boar hit at the vehicle," a local resident told reporters.

The car got mangled in the accident, police added. PTI LGK ADB