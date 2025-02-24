Three youths killed as truck hits bike in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Three youths, including two teenage twins, were killed after an unidentified truck hit their motorcycle on the Bihar-Buxar road near Sarai Manihar village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarfaraz (22) and twin brothers Arbaaz Khan (16) and Adil Khan (16), Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said.

According to police, the accidents took place on Sunday night when the trio was returning home from Digpalganj Pathai in Raebareli district, where they worked as confectioners.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victims' families and efforts are on to trace the truck driver, police said. PTI COR ABN ARI