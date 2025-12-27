Three youths killed as unknown vehicle hit them in Andhra

Surappagudem (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 27 (PTI) Three youths were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle here in Eluru district on Friday, said a police official.

The vehicle that hit these wedding decoration workers fled the scene, he added.

"All three youths died on the spot after being hit by an unknown vehicle near the Surappagudem flyover," the official told PTI.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, while CCTV footage from surrounding areas are being examined to identify the vehicle involved. Meanwhile, police have registered a case. PTI MS STH ADB