Three youths killed in 2 rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Two youths drowned while another was swept away in two separate rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Kekri and Dausa districts on Wednesday, police said.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in many areas of Rajasthan for a few more days.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, a low pressure area has deepened again and has become a 'depression' and is currently over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh. There is a strong possibility of it moving in the northwest direction towards western Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, it said.

Due to its effect, monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next three-four days and moderate to heavy rains are likely.

According to the weather centre, from Wednesday morning to 5.30 pm, the highest rainfall was recorded 55 mm in Dholpur, 23.5 mm in Anta, 15 mm in Mount Abu, 13 mm in Vanasthali, 12 mm in Pilani, 6.4 mm each in Jaipur and Sikar.

In Todaraisingh police station area of the Kekri district, two cousins who had gone to take a bath in the Banas river on Wednesday drowned.

Police sub-inspector Surendra Kumar Godara said that Sudarshan (16) and Tejprakash (17) had gone to take a bath in the river in the Kurasiya village. Both of them drowned when they slipped in the river.

In Mandawari police station area of the Dausa district, a youth who had gone to take a bath at the Morel dam was swept away in the strong current of water.

Police Sub-inspector Sunil Tank said that on Wednesday morning, Rinku Meena (25), a resident of the Rakhla Ki Dhani Bagdi village, was swept away by the strong water current. He said that police, NDRF and SDRF teams are searching for the youth.

According to weathermen, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in Kota, Bharatpur divisions and heavy rains at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions. Similarly, the period of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions is likely to continue on September 12-13 as well.

From September 14-15, there is a possibility of decrease in heavy rains in the state.

During the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, light to heavy rains were recorded at many places in the state. The highest rainfall of 114 mm was recorded at Kushalgarh in Banswara. PTI AG MNK MNK