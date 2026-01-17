Three youths killed in road accident

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Three youths lost their lives in a road accident near Agalakote village under Devanahalli Traffic Police near here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened when their two-wheeler lost control and jumped a median, and they were run over by a lorry, they said.

According to police, all the three were said to be college students. While one was 20 years of age, the other two are said to be 19 years old.

The youth who was riding the two-wheeler, along with his two friends as pillions, was allegedly riding it at a high speed, they said.

While negotiating a curve, he lost control of the vehicle, which hit the median and jumped over to the other side, throwing the three on the opposite road lane. The lorry that was allegedly speeding ran over them, killing all of them on the spot.

Police have registered the case and have named both -- the person riding the bike and the lorry driver -- in the FIR, officials said, and added that further investigation is underway. PTI KSU KH