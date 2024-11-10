Three youths picked up for 'objectionable painting' in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Three youths were allegedly picked up by police in the wee hours on Sunday for an 'objectionable painting' as part of a local residents' protest to stop felling of trees for construction of a railway overbridge in the city's Bharalamukh area.

An advocate, who visited the youths kept at Bharalamukh police station, told PTI that they have not been detained yet.

"I had spoken to an official of the police station and was told that the matter was still under investigation stage. If the boys are arrested, memo will be served accordingly," he said.

The advocate said the youths have been picked up in connection with a painting they had made in Bharalamukh area late on Saturday night.

It was part of a protest against the decision to fell about 80 trees in the area for construction of the overbridge.

The locals had formed a human chain on Saturday against the decision and a night sit-in was also staged.

"There was a word in the painting initially which might have been objectionable, but it was replaced immediately," the advocate maintained.

The final painting was with the slogan 'Please Himanta Save Nature', with the canvas later removed from the location. Police are tightlipped about the matter.

Raijor Dal vice-president Rasel Hussain, who gone to meet the youths, said he was not allowed to enter the police station.

"The families don't know why their children have been brought. This is highly undemocratic," he said.

Meanwhile, Save Dighalipukhuri Movement, also a locals-led attempt against proposed felling of trees in that area of the city, has expressed its solidarity with the people's movement in Bharalamukh.

"Save Dighalipukhuri Movement stands in solidarity with Save Bharalumukh Movement. However we don't subscribe or ascribe to the political messaging by any individuals," it said in a statement.

"At the same time we condemn the detention of any peaceful protestors and any infringement of freedom of expression," it added. PTI SSG MNB